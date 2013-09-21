Eminem Reveals The Marshall Mathers LP 2 Artwork [PHOTO]

Eminem is back, and not with just some run of the mill album either. November 5, he’ll release The Marshall Mathers LP 2, the sequel too his widely heralded 2000 classic; but before then, he liberates the official artwork.

His Beastie Boys-inspired single “Berzerk” is climbing the charts. And it’s also safe to assume that Em‘s next opus is a shoe-in for platinum sales, but it’s the project’s title that heightens anticipation most.

The cover shows the same house on Novara St. from the original that he and producer Mr. Porter once called home. Now abandoned and boarded up, this could be a subtle play on conditions in Detroit, which went bankrupt this year.

Em premiered The Marshall Mathers LP 2‘s art on Twitter to a fan who answered a question correctly. See it the following page.

Photo: Interscope

