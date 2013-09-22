Drake Performs In Las Vegas, Rocks Jaden Smith T-Shirt [VIDEO]

Drake clearly has a fine sense of humor. While performing in Las Vegas at iHeartRadio Music Festival, the Toronto rapper rocked a long sleeve t-shirt that featured a large photo of Jaden Smith’s face.

Specifically, the image on the tee was Jaden’s reaction to Drizzy’s set during the MTV Video Music Awards. Hilarious.

As for the show, Drake rocked the MGM Grand with cuts mostly from Take Care and his forthcoming Nothing Was The Same album, which is in stores this Tuesday, September 24. Watch Drake’s full set below.

[Spotted at Miss Info]

Photo: iHeart Radio