Drake – “Hold On (We’re Going Home)” [VIDEO]

September 24 is Drake day as the Toronto rapper’s new album, Nothing Was The Same, is finally in stores. So of course, Drizzy went ahead and dropped the official video for the single “Hold On (We’re Going Home).”

Drizzy and his OVO crew, including A$AP Rocky, toast to their success before Drake receives a phone call that sets things in motion when he finds out the object of his affection has been kidnapped. Drake takes his Cap’n Save ‘Em rep to new heights as he dons a ski mask and fires what looks an AK-47 in this joint.

Nothing but props for including actor Steven Bauer aka Manolo in the joint to make the Scarface homage complete, too.

Watch the Bill Pope-directed video for “Hold On (We’re Going Home)” below.

—

Photo: Vimeo