Kanye West Going Out Of His Way To Avoid LAX Paparazzi

Even Kanye West knows when the law isn’t on his side. Because of his run-ins with photographers and pending court dates, Yeezy has been avoiding traveling through LAX.
Reports TMZ:
Kanye — who has been flying frequently — is finding all sorts of round-about ways of getting from L.A. to various destinations.
One thing’s clear … getting into another paparazzi confrontation at LAX will be disastrous for his pending criminal case. TMZ broke the story … Kanye is being charged with battery and attempted grand theft for allegedly attacking a yappy photog.
So, for example, we found out … Kanye and Kim Kardashian are going to Paris later this week, but they will be flying to another airport via private jet, where they will pick up a non-stop commercial flight to gay Paree.
We’re told the private jet for the first leg will cost Kanye $5,000. We’re guessing he can afford it.
Just think of all the money West could have save if he just threw on some headphones and ignored the camera jockeys?
As for the incident with a photographer that has lead to a lawsuit and criminal charges, Yeezy says it was self-defense.
