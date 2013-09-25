Kanye West Going Out Of His Way To Avoid LAX Paparazzi

Even Kanye West knows when the law isn’t on his side. Because of his run-ins with photographers and pending court dates, Yeezy has been avoiding traveling through LAX.

Reports TMZ:

Kanye — who has been flying frequently — is finding all sorts of round-about ways of getting from L.A. to various destinations.

One thing’s clear … getting into another paparazzi confrontation at LAX will be disastrous for his pending criminal case. TMZ broke the story … Kanye is being charged with battery and attempted grand theft for allegedly attacking a yappy photog.

So, for example, we found out … Kanye and Kim Kardashian are going to Paris later this week, but they will be flying to another airport via private jet, where they will pick up a non-stop commercial flight to gay Paree.

We’re told the private jet for the first leg will cost Kanye $5,000. We’re guessing he can afford it.