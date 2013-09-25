DMX & Rakim ft. Shontelle – “Don’t Call Me” [LISTEN]

Well, this was unexpected. Two of Hip-Hop’s most prolific lyricist in DMX and Rakim trade bars on a rock-influenced track, titled “Don’t Call Me.” Yes, you read that right.

The lyrical duo are joined by songstress Shontelle and Aleks D, as they place a scope over the snakes in the grass they’ve come across in life. The God MC kicks things off on the emotional cut with a verse that recalls a lesson his father taught him years ago. Dark Man X follows suit, but with a lot more energy.

Separately, DMX will appear on Dr. Phil today, September 25. Lend an ear to “Don’t Call Me” below.

Photo: Ruff Ryders