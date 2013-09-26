A$AP Rocky & Swizz Beatz Star In Monster DNA Commercial [VIDEO]

A$AP Rocky is seeing a lot more endorsements these days. In the latest, he’s joined by fellow brand darling Swizz Beatz in a new ad for electronics company, Monster DNA.

The rapping-producing pair attempt to record a track on their tour bus, but their plans are thwarted when they realize an integral piece is missing — headphones. However, a pit stop to Best Buy fixes the issue and the two get back to business using a pair coined the “Black Tuxedo.”

Additionally, MMG’s own Meek Mill also collaborated with Monster on the exclusive “24K” headphones. Fans can purchase those in October, while the “Black Tuxedo” can be purchased at BestBuy.

See the A$AP Rocky and Swizz Beatz in the 30-second spot below.

Photo: YouTube