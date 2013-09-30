Drake Brings Out Raekwon & Travi$ Scott At Surprise NYC Show

Last Tuesday (Sept. 24) during “Drake Week,” the Toronto rapper stopped by the ALIFE store in New York City for a surprise show that included special guests Travi$ Scott and Raekwon.

Reports Miss Info:

After making a surprise appearance at the label’s store in North Fairfax, L.A. to help give out free gear earlier this month, Drake held a mini-concert at ALIFE’s NYC headquarters to celebrate the release of Nothing Was the Same last Tuesday. The OVO star played a handful of cuts off his new album, including “All Me,” “Pound Cake” and “Wu-Tang Forever.” Raekwon stole the mic to salute Drizzy and his Wu-Tang references before performing “C.R.E.A.M.” Travi$ Scott was also in the building and played “Upper Echelon.”

The previous week (Sept. 19) an OVO Pop Up Shop reportedly was shut down when fans waiting on line to get a free Drake t-shirt starting brawling.

—

Photo: YouTube