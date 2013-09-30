Kanye West Gives French Paparazzi Respect [VIDEO]

Paparazzi ranks high on Kanye West‘s list of dislikes. But during a trip to France over the weekend, he was a lot more accepting of local photogs than those in the states.

“Don’t ask questions; just take the video,” prefaced West in a statement while getting out of his car. “I like how you guys move out here. You guys got total respect for yourselves. You’re, like, mad respectful to people that you’re photographing and you take time off.”

The last portion of West’s comment stems from a recent encounter with Los Angeles shutterbugs who thought it was okay to snap flicks of the rapper at his home at 4 a.m.

The French apparently don’t go to such leaps and bounds for a picture. Because of this, West expressed his respect for what they do and their need to make a living.

See how it all played out below.

Photo: YouTube