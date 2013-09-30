Drake Joins Toronto Raptors As A Creative Consultant

Drake and his hometown NBA franchise Toronto Raptors joined forces in a business partnership to overhaul the image of the Canadian basketball squad. On Monday (Sept 30) at the Air Canada Centre, Drizzy will join the executives of Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment as a consultant to the struggling team.

Several outlets reported on the new deal to place Drake in a creative role with the team, along with the expected comparisons to Jay Z’s role during his time with the Brooklyn Nets franchise. With the news that Toronto will host the 2016 NBA All-Star Game, Drake will undoubtedly play a big role in promoting that affair and will take the lead on several other initiatives for the Raptors.

The Toronto Star writes that Drake will launch a clothing line with the team, and has been asked to help with a redesign of the Raptors’ uniforms for the 2014-2015 season. Changes for the team will be extensive and while Drake has close ties with NBA players, he has promised not to potentially tamper with team rules.

The Raptors have been positioning themselves with bold moves, such as the free agent signing of swingman Rudy Gay, and the hiring of former Denver Nuggets GM Massai Ujiri.

Watch Drake’s introduction at the Toronto Raptors press conference as they formally accept the hosting duties for the 2016 NBA All-Star Game below.

—

Photo: CBC