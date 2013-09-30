Floyd Mayweather Talks Alvarez Bout Split Decision & More [VIDEO]

Millions watched as Floyd Mayweather, 36-years-old, defeated Canelo Alvarez, but not without a controversial split decision by judge C. J. Ross. Hip-Hop Wired spoke with the world champion on the matter and his business endeavors outside of boxing on the green carpet at the 2013 BET Hip-Hop Awards.

“I guess everybody’s entitled to feel how they feel,” laughed Mayweather. “I’m not the judge. Only thing I can do is go out there and fight to the best of my ability.”

The boxer also has sights set on dominating the music industry with his business partner/rapper, Earl Hayes. “He’s been writing behind the scenes for years,” The Money Team founder explained before shamelessly plugging the wordsmith.

Hear more from Floyd Mayweather in the footage below.

Photo: Hip-Hop Wired