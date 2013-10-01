Breathe, Stretch, Shake: Drake Prepares For “Would You Like A Tour?” [VIDEO]

If you’re under the impression that Drake has been living off the fat of the land since releasing Nothing Was The Same, you’re sadly mistaken. The Toronto MC is currently prepping to embark on the “Would You Like A Tour” alongside Miguel and Future, and released an interesting trailer as a reminder.

Rather than dazzling, costly imagery, Drizzy compiled footage from his appearance at Howard University’s 2012 homecoming and other places with scenes of himself doing a diligent workout. We assume this was intended to show fans how hard the rapper works.

The trio sets out on the “Would You Like A Tour?” Friday, October 18 in Pittsburgh, Pa. The remainder of the dates can be seen in the visual below.

Drake also further perpetuated his Wu-Tang Clan affiliation during an interview with Alife following a concert at their New York City retail store location. Hear Raekwon speak highly of the superstar on the following page.

http://player.ooyala.com/iframe.js#ec=pwdXI1ZjqmWOXnvwgcHgBPAiIL0-s3A7&pbid=ea3695cd1b6643688948eae62c48a49b

—

Photo: OVO

