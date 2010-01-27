50 Cent Embarks On International Tour

Kicking off 2010 in a major way is 50 Cent who’s preparing to embark on an international tour.

Starting on February 23, Fifty will hit the road for nearly 30 tour dates around the globe.

His first stop will be in Berlin, Germany when he takes the stage at the Columbiahalle.

Following that he’ll make stops in Denmark, Holland, Egypt and Russia before wrapping up in Senegal.

The official list of dates for 50’s international tour is below:

February 23, 2010 – BERLIN, GERMANY – Columbiahalle

February 25, 2010 – PARIS, FRANCE – Zenith

February 26, 2010 – BRUSSELS, BELGIUM – Forest National

February 27, 2010 – ESSEN, GERMANY – Grunganhalle

February 28, 2010 – ZURICH, SWITZERLAND – Hallenstadion

March 02, 2010 – KOSICE, SLOVAKIA – Steel Arena

March 03, 2010 – LJUBLJANA, SLOVENIA – Tivoli Hall

March 04, 2010 – FRANKFURT, GERMANY – Hugenottenhalle

March 05, 2010 – PRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC – Tesla Arena

March 08, 2010 – HELSINKI, FINLAND – Old Ice Hall

March 11, 2010 – BERGEN, NORWAY – Aulean

March 12, 2010 – OSLO, NORWAY – Sentrum Scene

March 13, 2010 – COPENHAGEN, DENMARK – Brondby Hallen

March 14, 2010 – HAMBURG, GERMANY – The Docks

March 15, 2010 – ROTTERDAM, HOLLAND – Ahoy Hall

March 17, 2010 – CAIRO, EGYPT – Cairo Exhibition Fair Ground

March 19, 2010 – BIRMINGHAM, UK – NEC

March 20, 2010 – LONDON, UK – Wembley Arena

March 21, 2010 – DUBLIN, IRELAND – O2 Dublin

March 22, 2010 – BELFAST, UK – Odyssey Arena

March 25, 2010 – MANCHESTER, UK – MEN Arena

March 27, 2010 – SANTA CRUZ DE TENERIFE, CANARY ISLANDS – Recinto Ferial de Tenerife

March 29, 2010 – SICILY, ITALY – Palatapparello

March 31, 2010 – SKOPJE, MACEDONIA – Boris Trajkovski Arena

April 01, 2010 – BELGRADE, SERBIA – Belgrade Arena

April 03, 2010 – ST PETERSBURG, RUSSIA – New Arena

April 05, 2010 – MOSCOW, RUSSIA – Olimpiski

April 08, 2010 – DAKAR, SENEGAL – Stade Demba Diop









In addition to the tour, 50 is still holding his “Ok You’re Right” t-shirt contest.

Contestants can enter to win an autographed “Ok You’re Right” t-shirt complete with a certificate of authenticity.

More details are available at his ThisIs50 website.