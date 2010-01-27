50 Cent Embarks On International Tour

Kicking off 2010 in a major way is 50 Cent who’s preparing to embark on an international tour.
Starting on February 23, Fifty will hit the road for nearly 30 tour dates around the globe.
His first stop will be in Berlin, Germany when he takes the stage at the Columbiahalle.
Following that he’ll make stops in Denmark, Holland, Egypt and Russia before wrapping up in Senegal.
The official list of dates for 50’s international tour is below:
February 23, 2010 – BERLIN, GERMANY – Columbiahalle
February 25, 2010 – PARIS, FRANCE – Zenith
February 26, 2010 – BRUSSELS, BELGIUM – Forest National
February 27, 2010 – ESSEN, GERMANY – Grunganhalle
February 28, 2010 – ZURICH, SWITZERLAND – Hallenstadion
March 02, 2010 – KOSICE, SLOVAKIA – Steel Arena
March 03, 2010 – LJUBLJANA, SLOVENIA – Tivoli Hall
March 04, 2010 – FRANKFURT, GERMANY – Hugenottenhalle
March 05, 2010 – PRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC – Tesla Arena
March 08, 2010 – HELSINKI, FINLAND – Old Ice Hall
March 11, 2010 – BERGEN, NORWAY – Aulean
March 12, 2010 – OSLO, NORWAY – Sentrum Scene
March 13, 2010 – COPENHAGEN, DENMARK – Brondby Hallen
March 14, 2010 – HAMBURG, GERMANY – The Docks
March 15, 2010 – ROTTERDAM, HOLLAND – Ahoy Hall
March 17, 2010 – CAIRO, EGYPT – Cairo Exhibition Fair Ground
March 19, 2010 – BIRMINGHAM, UK – NEC
March 20, 2010 – LONDON, UK – Wembley Arena
March 21, 2010 – DUBLIN, IRELAND – O2 Dublin
March 22, 2010 – BELFAST, UK – Odyssey Arena
March 25, 2010 – MANCHESTER, UK – MEN Arena
March 27, 2010 – SANTA CRUZ DE TENERIFE, CANARY ISLANDS – Recinto Ferial de Tenerife
March 29, 2010 – SICILY, ITALY – Palatapparello
March 31, 2010 – SKOPJE, MACEDONIA – Boris Trajkovski Arena
April 01, 2010 – BELGRADE, SERBIA – Belgrade Arena
April 03, 2010 – ST PETERSBURG, RUSSIA – New Arena
April 05, 2010 – MOSCOW, RUSSIA – Olimpiski
April 08, 2010 – DAKAR, SENEGAL – Stade Demba Diop
In addition to the tour, 50 is still holding his “Ok You’re Right” t-shirt contest.
Contestants can enter to win an autographed “Ok You’re Right” t-shirt complete with a certificate of authenticity.
More details are available at his ThisIs50 website.