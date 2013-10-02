Jim Jones Arrested For DUI, Allegedly High On Weed

Jim Jones had a bad night because he was flying high, down the highway. The Harlem rapper was arrested early this morning (Oct. 2) for driving under the influence; authorities believe he was high on weed.
Reports TMZ:
According to law enforcement sources … NYPD pulled JJ over around 2 AM for speeding on a highway … and when officers approached his Chevy Impala (baller) — they say he had bloodshot eyes and looked out of it.
We’re told they put Jones through some field sobriety tests … which he did NOT pass with flying colors.
Sources tell us JJ refused a breathalyzer test back at the police station, and was booked for driving under the influence of drugs. We’re told the drug is believed to be marijuana.
Jones has been busted a few other times in NY and NJ, but still can’t touch DMX’s stats. Nobody does.
Before last night, Jones’ most recent trouble with the authorities was getting arrested in front of his home, and charged with disorderly conduct, back in February.
In 2012, he was arrested multiple times, including an incident where he was caught driving with a suspended license.
Photo: Vine