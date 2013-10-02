Jim Jones Arrested For DUI, Allegedly High On Weed

Jim Jones had a bad night because he was flying high, down the highway. The Harlem rapper was arrested early this morning (Oct. 2) for driving under the influence; authorities believe he was high on weed.

According to law enforcement sources … NYPD pulled JJ over around 2 AM for speeding on a highway … and when officers approached his Chevy Impala (baller) — they say he had bloodshot eyes and looked out of it.

We’re told they put Jones through some field sobriety tests … which he did NOT pass with flying colors.

Sources tell us JJ refused a breathalyzer test back at the police station, and was booked for driving under the influence of drugs. We’re told the drug is believed to be marijuana.

Jones has been busted a few other times in NY and NJ, but still can’t touch DMX’s stats. Nobody does.