Cam’ron – Ghetto Heaven Mixtape [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

Ask and you shall receive; though, it may come later than expected. After a host of delays, Cam’ron feeds the streets new music in the form of a mixtape, titled Ghetto Heaven.

Eighteen tracks ensure a lengthy listening experience, as Killa Cam stays in the pocket with his often comedic, street rhymes. So far, we’ve heard “Come And Talk To Me,” “Welcome To My World,” and “Golden Friends,” just to name a few. Song six, otherwise known as “Instagram Skit,” should be hilarious, considering the Harlem native’s history with skits.

Guest features on the project include T.I., 2 Chainz, Sen City, Loaded Lux, Yo Gotti, and more.

Lend an ear to Ghetto Heaven below. Did Cam’ron deliver? Give us your thoughts in the comments.

—

Photo: Instragram