Future Delays Honest Until December [VIDEO]

Future fans will have to wait a bit longer for his sophomore effort Honest. During a recent sit down with the gold folks at HuffPost Live, the hit-making rapper discussed delaying his forthcoming album, the “Would You Like A Tour?,” his relationship with Ciara, and more.

“I’m still putting together the album, but it’s coming along great,” Future Vandross said, before revealing that he’s leaning towards a December release. Later in the conversation, he explained that the recording process was much different this time around, because he’s doing a lot of traveling and working with a lot more artists.

Speaking on his LP, the Atlanta native explained that his music will be a lot more passionate this time around.

“From my music, you’ll understand from relationships to past things that happened in my life that you done heard about, and addressing a lot of things in the media,” Future said.

Hear the rhyme slinger speak more in the full interview below.

—

Photo: Huffington Post