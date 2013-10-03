A$AP Rocky & Snoop Lion Talk Drake, Groupies, & More [VIDEO]

As you may or may not know, A$AP Rocky is the new host of Noisey’s hilarious “Back and Forth.” Following the episode one, featuring RiFF RaFF, the young MC sits with the incomparable Snoop Lion to talk the differences between male, old school, and new school groupies, 2Pac’s fight with the Hughes brothers, Drake, and more.

If anything is apparent after watching this candid sit down, it’s that the West Coast legend has earned his nickname, “Uncle Snoop.” The Doggystyle rapper imparted a host of wisdom in the midst of a comedic conversation.

One of the notable moments came when A$AP asked Snoop to describe how groupies were in the 90’s versus how they operate today.

“Well my feed of it all is, the 90s groupies were all women; it was a minimal male groupie percentage, but they would get their a$$ kicked so quick that they would get turned off fast,” Snoop said laughing. “But the female groupies in the 90s — what they were — a lot of them were throwbacks from the 80s, meaning they had been through Keith Sweat, Bobby Brown, whoever the motherf***ers that was hot before we was.”

Snoop Lion’s answer for groupies in the 2000s is even funnier. Hear what else he and A$AP Rocky had to say below.

