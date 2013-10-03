Big Boi’s Wife Files For Divorce

This is news we hate to report. Atlanta rapper Big Boi’s wife has reportedly filed for a divorce on Wednesday (Oct. 2), and a custody battle over their 12-year-old son may be looming.

Reports the Atlanta Journal Constitution:

Antwon A. Patton, one half of the Grammy Award-winning duo OutKast, married Sherlita M. Patton in February 2002, and the two are currently separated, according to court documents. The divorce complaint, filed in Fulton County Superior Court, claims that the marriage is “irretrievably broken,” and is seeking alimony, an equitable division of marital property and attorney’s fees. Antwon and Sherlita Patton have two children — ages 18 and 12 — and Sherlita Patton is asking for sole custody of the younger child and corresponding child support, according to the filing.

Although Big Boi and wife are currently estranged, they were seen partying in costume together last year during a Halloween party hosted by the couple at Stankonia Studios.

Big Boi’s latest album, Vicious Lies and Dangerous Rumors, is in stores now. After rehabbing an injured knee, the “In The A” rapper is back on the road for his Shoes For Running tour.

Photo: Instagram