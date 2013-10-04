Big Sean & Naya Rivera Engaged

That was fast. Reportedly G.O.O.D. Music rapper Big Sean proposed to his girlfriend Naya Rivera, and she said yes.

According to Bossip:

Well, well. After just six months of dating, Big Sean has reportedly popped the question to his boo-thang Naya Rivera….and she said yes. Naya showed up at on the red carpet for Latina Magazine’s “Hollywood Hot List” party last night rocking some very visible ring finger bling with no shame. Congrats to the happy couple and we’ll celebrate with pics of the two (and especially Naya’s ol’ fine a$$).

But the looks of that rock int he engagement ring Rivera is sporting, Big Sean certainly didn’t slouch. Rivera’s reps have confirmed the engagement.

Being betrothed may put a damper on the Detroit MC’s playboy rapper persona, so it will be interesting to see how this all pans out.

Let us know what you think of Sean and Naya getting hitched in the comments.

—

Photo: Terry Richardson

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9Next page »