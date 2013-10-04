Bun B Announces New LP The Epilogue

The Trill OG Bun B is gearing up to release a new body of work for longtime fans and new listeners alike to enjoy. The project, titled The Epilogue, will release November 12.

The album will be a compilation of unreleased songs made during the creation of 2010’s Trill O.G., and will be the fourth installment on the Trill series.

Here’s a brief statement from Bun:

It’s a lot of good music that either didn’t fit the format of the last album or that we decided to save for another project. I sat down with my long time business partner and Rap-A-Lot CEO James Prince to review the music that we had and quickly came up with an outstanding track list. The Epilogue is the perfect opportunity to release some great material to the fans and a proper final chapter for the Trill-ogy. Good music is timeless.

The Epilogue will don guest appearances Raekwon, Kirko Bangz, Big K.R.I.T., Rick Ross, 2 Chainz, Z-Ro, and Devin The Dude.

Here’s to hoping people will support the legend’s forthcoming LP like they’ve championed Bun B’s Rap Coloring and Activity Book.

[via Rap Radar]

—

Photo: Loren Wohl/MTV