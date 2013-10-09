Kanye West Will Appear On Jimmy Kimmel Live! Tonight

It looks like Jimmy Kimmel and Kanye West will have a public make up session, or debate. Last night (Oct. 8), Kimmel revealed that tonight’s (Oct. 9) guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live! will be Yeezy, who infamously went on a now deleted (but we still got it right here) and disparaging Twitter rant against the talk show host and comedian.

“TOMORROW NIGHT, MY GUEST WILL BE @kanyewest (for real, yes and was it all a setup, no),” tweeted Kimmel last night.

Kimmel entered Yeezy’s crosshairs after he poked fun at the rapper/producer/designer’s extensive BBC One interview with Zane Lowe by creating a spoof with children. Needless to say, the “Bound 2” rapper didn’t think it was very funny.

“SHOULD I DO A SPOOF ABOUT YOUR FACE OR YOU F-CKING BEN AFFLECK…#NODISRESPECTTOBENAFFLECK #ALLDISRESPECTTOJIMMYKIMMEL!!!!,” was one of Yeezy’s tweets.

Despite Yeezy’s slander, Kimmel brushed it off with jokes. So it will be interesting to see what goes down on tonight’s show which airs at 11:35 p.m. EST on ABC..

Photo: YouTube