11 Things We Learned From Kanye West’s Fascinating Jimmy Kimmel Interview

Kanye West had a lot to get off of his chest. After getting into a feud with Jimmy Kimmel after the comedian spoofed his interview with the BBC’s Zane Lowe, Yeezy appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last night (Oct. 9). The result was a meandering yet totally fascinating interview.

After describing their issues as a “big dumb fight on Twitter,” Kimmel kicked things off by being contrite and saying he really felt bad that West felt a ways about his spoof. Throughout the extensive interview that followed was West would set off into stream of consciousness answers that when you sit back and actually listen, made complete and total sense.

With Kimmel setting up the soap box, Yeezy touched on everything from being treated like a zoo animal to being a creative genius to why he said the host looked like SpongeBob SquarePants. Of course, the topic leather jogging pants was also discussed at length.

Check out 11 things we learned about Kanye West during his interview with Jimmy Kimmel below.

—

Photo: YouTube

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12Next page »