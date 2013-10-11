Eminem Unveils The Marshall Mathers LP 2 Track List

The times has almost come for Eminem to release his forthcoming album, The Marshall Mathers LP 2. But with a little over a month to ago until the world can judge the project, Slim Shady liberates the track list to build anticipation.

Both singles, “Berzerk” and “Survival,” appear in the framework of 16 new tracks from Em. The veteran lyricist kept the guess appearances relatively slim, but potent with the likes of Rihanna (“The Monster”), Kendrick Lamar (“Love Game”), Nate Ruess of Fun. (“Headlights”), and Skylar Grey (“Asshole”).

It’s safe to assume that the Eminem and K. Dot collaboration will be a moment that will be highly discussed among Hip-Hop’s talking heads.

Rick Rubin and Dr. Dre executive produced The Marshall Mathers LP 2. It hits stores November 5. See the track list below.

1. Bad Guy

2. Parking Lot (Skit)

3. Rhyme Or Reason

4. So Much Better

5. Survival

6. Legacy

7. Asshole (Feat. Skylar Grey)

8. Berzerk

9. Rap God

10. Brainless

11. Stronger Than I Was

12. The Monster (Feat. Rihanna)

13. So Far…

14. Love Game (Feat. Kendrick Lamar)

15. Headlights (Feat. Nate Ruess)

16. Evil Twin

—

Photo:

1 2Next page »