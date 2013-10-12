Kanye West Speaks On Reason For LAX Paparazzi Altercation [VIDEO]

Kayne West has been noticeably friendlier with paparazzi lately. After giving a few French paps props, the prolific artist actually took the time to speak with some Los Angeles based shutterbugs about why he acted so erratically during at LAX, which led to an altercation that ultimately concluded with him facing criminal charges.

“What I didn’t get to say on Jimmy Kimmel, that’s the day I found out that my grandfather was not going to make it. He passed away two weeks later,” West revealed. And just like that, we discover that this was a classic case of how you don’t know what someone’s going through.

