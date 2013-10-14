B.o.B Talks Being A Black Creative, Agrees With Kanye West [VIDEO]

In recent interviews, Kanye West has made in point to speak on how the fashion industry pigeon holds Black creative. Hip-Hop Wired discussed the topic with B.o.B, another artist known for his originality, to receive his take on the G.O.O.D. Music founder’s claims.

“I’ve had experiences — I don’t want to speak on it — but I may have a shoe idea, and then I turn around and the shoe’s on the shelf,” Bobby Ray said, cautiously.

He continued, “As a creative individual, you’re alway going to run into people — not trying to steal your ideas — but just apprehend you from being as expressive as you want to be.”

Bobby Ray described this unspoken conspiracy as something for artists to remain mindful of during their careers. Hear everything that B.o.B had to say below.

