Drake Boots Future Off Tour, Future Sues For $1.5 Million

If you planned on seeing Drake and Future grace the same stage on the “Would You Like A Tour,” you’ll be sorely disappointed. Page Six reports that the Atlanta native has been kicked off the tour, because of comments he made during a recent sit down with Billboard.

“Drake made an album that is full of hits but it doesn’t grab you,” Future explained. “They’re not possessive; they don’t make you feel the way I do. I want to make you want to fall in love.”

Future’s managers were said to be disenchanted with Billboard, because his comments were thought to be off the record and taken out of context.

Nevertheless, this was enough to infuriate the OVO rapper enough to have him taken off of each date on the tour. “He told his agent either Future gets fired, or he’ll fire him,” a source said, quoting Drake’s reaction.

The current king of autotune and croon was set to rake in around $40K a night had things gone as planned. But because they clearly didn’t, the ATLien is suing his Canadian counterpart for a whopping $1.5 million, an aggregate fee for wages lost.

And to think, all of this happened because the ATLien was being honest. Ironic right?

Photo: OVO