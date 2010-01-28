DMX Dropping Self Titled Album [Download Link for Single Included]

It’s been 4 years since the official release of DMX’s last album Year of the Dog…Again. The rapper, since then, has been in the news dealing with everything outside of music as he has dealt with constant battles with the law along with his own personal demons to sort out.

The announcement of the Ruff Ryders reunion must have given the New York native an extra boost as reports are stating that he will be releasing a new project, self titled, which should be dropping on February 23.

With the lead single, “Put Em Up” features can be expected from Mobb Deep, Hell Rell, AZ, J.R. Writer and many others.

Features such as Loon, who has since denounced his status as a rapper, causes speculation to whether the upcoming project is an official release or a compilation of unreleased material, but something new, no matter what the time period, is something good when it’s coming from the Dog.

As it relates to the double album Walk With Me Now and You’ll Fly With Me Later, there has been no word if this project will replace the two or there will be three albums to look forward to from X in 2010.

First Single “Put Em Up

Download here: http://usershare.net/2DopeBoyz/i4wtnt8tmrp0

Tracklisting for DMX:

1. Prayer

2. Put Em Up

3. I’ve Seen ft. J.R. Writer

4. Solid ft. Rampage

5. Baby I’m Going to Win

6. Boy Back Up ft. Mobb Deep

7. You Aint Shyte ft. Loon and G-Dep

8. This is That ft. Hell Rell

9. Fawk That Beyotch

10. No Where to Hide ft. AZ

11. Lil Room

12. Silent Prayer

13. Have You Ever