B.o.B ft. Future – “Ready” [VIDEO]

B.o.B drops the official video for “Ready,” featuring Future, off his forthcoming Underground Luxury album.

Future Hendrix, who was recently unceremoniously booted from Drake’s new tour, handles the hook with his now trademark struggle crooning while Bobby Ray drops bars that assert he isn’t a slacker as an MC. “All I heard was that boy Pop, all I heard was that boy not/Top 5 on any list but I moved up about five slots,” spits the Grand Hustle rapper.

You can purchase a copy of “Ready” off of iTunes. Underground Luxury is due out in stores before the year is up…probably. Watch the Mike Ho-directed video for “Ready” below.

—

Photo: YouTube