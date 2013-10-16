Black Hippy Cover XXL Magazine [PHOTO]

After last night’s 2013 BET Hip-Hop Awards cypher, Kendrick Lamar, ScHoolboy Q, Jay Rock, and Ab-Soul are undoubtedly the topics of conversation. And today, XXL magazine announced that the Black Hippy collective will cover the October/November issue.

The cover story details the rise of TDE, each artists’ respective career, and the recent acquisitions of MC Isaiah Rashad and singer SZA.

The photos were captured by renowned photographer Jonathan Mannion.

TDE’s next up, ScHoolboy, is set to release his major label debut, Oxymoron, sooner than later. But in the mean time, we suggest that you catch that Black Hippy cypher as soon as humanly possible.

Also catch K. Dot rhyming alongside Kanye West on the “Yeezus” tour. See what the crew’s XXL spot looks like after the jump.

Photo: XXL

