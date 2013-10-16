Eminem To Appear on SNL In November

Eminem will make his return to Saturday Night Live on November 2, just three days before The Marshall Mathers LP 2 releases. It will be the Shady Records CEO’s sixth appearance on the renowned sketch comedy show.

Scandal star Kerry Washington will host the episode, and you can expect Em to grace the stage with a performance as well. It’s a great chance that his chart topping single “Berzerk” will be his song of choice.

Additionally, the muliplatinum rapper has released “Survival,” and more recently, a six-minute long batch of bars aptly titled “Rap God.”

Expect The Marshall Mathers LP 2 to hit shelves Tuesday, November 5. Clocking in at 16-tracks, guest appearances will include Kendrick Lamar, Rihanna, Skylar Grey and more.

Excited to see Eminem on SNL? Let us know in the comments.

Photo: Shady Records.