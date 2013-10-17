Kim Kardashian Instagrams Booty Selfie, Kanye West Reacts

Just look aways right now if you’re cool on celebrity navel gazing, or thirst, involving Kanye West and Kim Kardashian. The latter posted a selfie of a backshot, and Yeezy responded pretty much like any hetero man with good sense would.

It started with Kim’s Instagram of a full body selfie—showing off her plump derriere with the caption, #NoFilter.

To this, the “Blood On The Leaves” rapper hopped on Twitter (how does Yeezy not have an official Instagram?) and responded in kind with “HEADING HOME NOW.” Smart man.

Earlier this week, Kardashian shared a new image of the Nike Air Yeezy 2 in the “Red October” colorway. Check out pics of the latest KimYe action, and more pics of Kim in minimal clothing, in the gallery.

Photo: Instagram

