Drake Shoots “Worst Behaviour” Video In Memphis [VIDEO]

Drake took his next video’s production to his second home. The YMCMB rapper was spotted shooting the visual for “Worst Behaviour” in Memphis.

The popular cut will more than likely be Drizzy’s next single from his latest album, Nothing Was The Same. In the flicks we say Drake kicking it in his dad’s, renowned musician Dennis Graham, hometown.

Of course, Drake also found time to kick it with fans and even hold a baby. What a guy.

Recently, Drake reportedly booted Future from the Would You Like A Tour? roster but word is the two artists made peace and the Atlanta rapper is back on the bill.

Director X is the man behind the camera for the video. Check out flicks from the set in the gallery.

[Spotted at Word On Road via Complex]

—

Photos: Instagram/Twitter

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11Next page »