Jay Z, Timbaland & Lenny Kravitz Party In Paris With 30 Ace Of Spades Bottles

Timbaland is dealing with a divorce but is riding along shotgun with his Roc Nation buddy Jay Z, who is currently on the international portion of his Magna Carter world tour. So of course the two of them partied with Lenny Kravitz in Paris last night.

Reports TMZ:

Timbaland celebrated his pending divorce last night in Paris — with Jay Z, Lenny Kravitz … and 30 ACE OF SPADES BOTTLES!! The three rolled into Club 79 after Hova’s Bercy Arena concert … and an employee tell us the bottles were worth around $26k — but they were all comped. We’re told Timbaland enjoyed a “guys night out” while taking pics with fans … keeping things pretty mellow with the ladies, despite his new status.

See, and we didn’t even use an easy “Ni**as In Paris” pun. Oops.

Check out flicks of Jay Z, Timbaland and Lenny Kravitz at the nightspot in the gallery. Yep, these Black men are rich and get free liquor.

—

Photos: TMZ/Fame Flynet, Twitter

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Like this: Like Loading...

1 2 3 4 5 6Next page »