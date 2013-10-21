Kanye West Kicks Off Yeezus Tour With Fake Jesus [PHOTOS]

Kanye West rapped that he made “Jesus Walks” so he’s never going to hell on The Throne’s “Otis.” However, it couldn’t stop the first show of the Yeezy Tour in Seattle on Saturday night (Oct. 19) from starting two hours late. Yeezy did bring out a fake Jesus, though.

Kim Kardashian’s baby daddy wasn’t pulling a Lauryn Hill. According to Mike Dean, the show was late because of a stolen truck. When the show did start, all the West cues we’ve come to expect were hit; a dramatic stage in the image of mountain top, weird hats, all red Nike Air Yeezy 2s and even a Jesus impersonator made it into the show. But fans no doubt came for the music and the Chicago rapper/producer hit classics spanning his entire career including “Flashing Lights,” “Can’t Tell Me Nothing” and “Power” as well new joints from Yeezus like “Send It Up” and “Bound 2.”

The Yeezus tour has a total of four NYC dates split between Madison Square Garden and the Barclays Center. Each night at the aforementioned venues will feature either Kendrick Lamar or A Tribe Called Quest. Allegedly, it is the latter’s last performances as a group, or until they drop an album.

Check out the set list and footage below as well as images from the night in the gallery.

01. On Sight

02. New Slaves

03. Send It Up

04. Mercy

05. Power

06. Cold

07. Black Skinhead

08. I Don’t Like

09. I Am A God

10. Can’t Tell Me Nothing

11.Coldest Winter

12. Hold My Liquor

13. I’m In It

14. Drunk And Hot Girls

15. Guilt Trip

16. Heartless

17. Blood On The Leaves

18. I Wonder

19. Runaway

20. Hey Mama (Instrumental)

21. Street Lights

22. Lost In The World

23. Encore:

24. Heard ‘Em Say

25. Stronger

26. Through The Wire

27. Jesus Walks

28. Flashing Lights

29. All Of The Lights

30. Bound 2

