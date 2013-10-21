Kanye West Kicks Off Yeezus Tour With Fake Jesus [PHOTOS]

Kanye West rapped that he made “Jesus Walks” so he’s never going to hell on The Throne’s “Otis.” However, it couldn’t stop the first show of the Yeezy Tour in Seattle on Saturday night (Oct. 19) from starting two hours late. Yeezy did bring out a fake Jesus, though.
Kim Kardashian’s baby daddy wasn’t pulling a Lauryn Hill. According to Mike Dean, the show was late because of a stolen truck. When the show did start, all the West cues we’ve come to expect were hit; a dramatic stage in the image of mountain top, weird hats, all red Nike Air Yeezy 2s and even a Jesus impersonator made it into the show. But fans no doubt came for the music and the Chicago rapper/producer hit classics spanning his entire career including “Flashing Lights,” “Can’t Tell Me Nothing” and “Power” as well new joints from Yeezus like “Send It Up” and “Bound 2.”
The Yeezus tour has a total of four NYC dates split between Madison Square Garden and the Barclays Center. Each night at the aforementioned venues will feature either Kendrick Lamar or A Tribe Called Quest. Allegedly, it is the latter’s last performances as a group, or until they drop an album.
Check out the set list and footage below as well as images from the night in the gallery.
01. On Sight
02. New Slaves
03. Send It Up
04. Mercy
05. Power
06. Cold
07. Black Skinhead
08. I Don’t Like
09. I Am A God
10. Can’t Tell Me Nothing
11.Coldest Winter
12. Hold My Liquor
13. I’m In It
14. Drunk And Hot Girls
15. Guilt Trip
16. Heartless
17. Blood On The Leaves
18. I Wonder
19. Runaway
20. Hey Mama (Instrumental)
21. Street Lights
22. Lost In The World
23. Encore:
24. Heard ‘Em Say
25. Stronger
26. Through The Wire
27. Jesus Walks
28. Flashing Lights
29. All Of The Lights
30. Bound 2
[Spotted at 2 Dope Boyz]
—
Photos: Instagram