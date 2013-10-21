Cee Lo Green Cleared Of Sexual Assault Charges

Cee Lo Green just dodged a bullet. The Goodie Mob rapper/singer has been cleared of sexual assault charges, but he did catch a felony for supplying ecstasy, though.

Last October, a woman accused Green of sexual battery, claiming the rapper slipped ecstasy into her drink and the next think she knew, she woke up naked in The Voice judges hotel room. The Atlanta native denied her claims and it looks like the law agrees.

Reports TMZ:

Our sources say the D.A. will officially REJECT the sexual assault case this morning. A woman had claimed she and CeeLo went to a sushi joint in downtown L.A. more than a year ago. She told cops the star of “The Voice” had slipped ecstasy in her drink and the next thing she knew she was naked in his bed. Law enforcement sources tell us, authorities had problems with the woman’s story … one of which was that she and CeeLo had been dating for months and had already been intimate. We’re told CeeLo not only denied the allegations … he encouraged the D.A. and the LAPD to fully investigate. In the end, we’ve learned the D.A. will reject the sexual assault case because of insufficient evidence. As for the drug charge … law enforcement sources tell us CeeLo will be charged with 1 count of furnishing ecstasy … a felony, and he may be arraigned as early as this afternoon.

Word is that since it’s his first offense, Cee Lo will only get probation for the drug charge. The charge was levied on him because of an audio recording of Green discussing the incident, and ecstasy use, with his accuser, which apparently didn’t help her case.

