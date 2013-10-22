Kanye West Speaks On Fake Jesus’ Role On “Yeezus” Tour & More [VIDEO]

Of the many brow-raising moments surrounding Kanye West‘s “Yeezus” tour, the faux Jesus that enters the stage may have top honors. Last night, the G.O.O.D. Music founder explained his reasoning for the bearded white man’s appearance to Wild 94.9′s The JV Show in San Francisco.

“I had a friend of mine that’s a pastor there, as we started discussing how we wanted to deliver it,” West explained.

His now fiancé Kim Kardashian asked him if it was weird to have a false Jesus come on stage night in and night out. His answer was no, as people feature God’s likeness in all forms of art. “You know what’s awesome about Christianity is that we’re allowed to portray God. We’re allowed to draw image of Him; we’re allowed to make movies about Him,” said the Chicago native.

Hear Kanye West speak more in the interview below and on the following pages. Do you agree with him?

