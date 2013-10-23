Robinson Cano Celebrates Birthday With Jay-Z, Gifted $34K Hublot Watch [PHOTOS]

Robinson Cano keeps elite company. Yesterday (Oct. 22), tThe New York Yankees second baseman, and Roc Nation Sports’ first client, celebrated his 31st birthday in Belgium with Jay Z and received a $34,ooo Hublot watch as a gift for his born day.

Hova is currently overseas on his Magna Carter world tour, but still found time to kick it with Cano (whose been around for a number of dates including Paris) and hook him up with one hell of a token of appreciation.

Reports Page Six:

Robinson Cano, the biggest free agent in baseball, celebrated his 31st birthday in Belgium on Monday with his agent Jay Z, spies said. Cano and crew were at packed nightclub Magic after Jay Z played in Antwerp, and they plowed through dozens of bottles of Ace of Spades Champagne. Jay Z danced in a Nets cap, and Cano posted pics of himself holding a jumbo bottle of the bubbly. He also posted a pic of a birthday gift: a Jay Z-designed, limited-edition Shawn Carter Classic Fusion watch by Hublot.

Sipping on Ace while in the nightspot overseas is a trend for Hova. Over the weekend he was out partying in Paris with Timbaland and Lenny Kravitz.

As for the Hublot, it is part of the rapper/mogul’s “A New York Holiday” collection with Barneys New York. It looks like Cano was blessed with the yellow gold version of the Shawn Carter by Hublot Classic Fusion watch, which is limited to only 100 pieces and retails for $33,900. In the pics, you can see that Cano’s watch is no. 2 of 100.

Check out flicks of Cano, Jay Z and the nice watch in the gallery.

Photos: Instagram

