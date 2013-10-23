Eminem Talks MMLP2 With Rolling Stone

Eminem is set to debut his The Marshall Mathers LP 2 in a little under two weeks, but prior to then, he offered up some info on the sound and direction of the project, its title, and more in an interview with Rolling Stone.

Of working on his eighth studio album, the Detroit wordsmith says he’s only put this much effort into two previous projects — 8 Mile and The Eminem Show. But that’s to be expected, since this release is the sequel to a body of work many consider his crowning achievement.

“Calling it The Marshall Mathers LP 2, obviously I knew that there might be certain expectations. I wouldn’t want to call it that just for the sake of calling it that,” Em said. ” I had to make sure that I had the right songs – and just when you think you got it, you listen and you’re like, ‘F**k, man! I feel like it needs this or that,’ to paint the whole picture.”

Fans will have to wait until November 5 to hear if Eminem delivers. Read the Rolling Stone piece here.

Photo: Interscope