Kanye West Plans To Sue Whoever Leaked Proposal Footage

All didn’t go to plan for Kanye West‘s epic engagement to Kim Kardashian. Yesterday (Oct. 23), footage of Yeezy popping the question leaked onto the Internets. However confidentiality agreements were signed to prevent such a thing and word is the “New Slaves” rapper plans to sue whoever did it.

Reports TMZ:

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West will not have a long engagement — sources close to the couple tell TMZ the engagement will be very short and the wedding will happen quickly. We’re told it’s Kanye more than Kim that wants the wedding to happen STAT. As for what kind of wedding … we’re told it’s going to be “a blow out.” But Kim and Kanye aren’t all smiles. Our sources say they are PISSED OFF that someone present at AT&T Park secretly taped the proposal and leaked it. The couple thinks they know who did it, and that person signed a confidentiality agreement. We’re told a lawsuit is imminent.

Sounds like West wanted to either sell said footage to the highest bidder or save it for a reality show.

Also, is anyone checking for another over the top Kardashian wedding? Silly question, but let us know what you think in the comments. Check out the footage of Yeezy popping the question right here.

