Openly Gay Musicians Express Outrage For Eminem’s “Rap God”

Perhaps Eminem‘s The Marshall Mathers LP 2 will live up to is title after all, because the music has already incited an uproar like its predecessor. New York Daily News reports that a few openly gay musicians aren’t too keen on the rapper’s wording choices on “Rap God.”

“Granted, it’s not directed towards the gay community, but subconsciously it is,” said openly gay Hip-Hop artist Solomon. “He’s using the word f-ggot to degrade another man. As if the worst thing a man can be is gay. What type of message does that embed into the minds of young kids, both gay and straight?”

Boy George and Soloman’s SolRay Records labelmate LastO have also expressed their disdain with the Detroit native’s cut.

About eight bars or so in Em’s aforementioned song are filled with derogatory terms associated with homosexuality. “You f*gs think it’s all a game ’til I walk a flock of flames/ Off a plank, and tell me what in the f**k are you thinking?,” he raps.

Eminem quieted claims that he was homophobic after a 2001 duet performance with Elton John at the Grammy awards. Read the full account via New York Daily News here.

Photo: Shady Records/Interscope