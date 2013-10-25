Eminem Releases Artwork For MMLP2 Deluxe Edition [PHOTOS]

We are less than two weeks away from arguably the biggest rap release of 2013 in the Marshall Mathers LP 2. While we’re set to hear Eminem and Rihanna go for round 2.5 in a few days, the self-proclaimed “rap god” took to his IG account to unveil the specific artwork for the deluxe edition of the highly anticipated album.

The cover art is barely distinguishable from the original version but the back art displays the full tracklisting for the bonus tracks to be featured. Speaking of features Eminem seems to be truly expanding his global vision in terms of sound.

London-born blues musician, Jamie N Commons appears on the track “Desperation” while Aussie Sia–recently of Flo Rida’s “Wild Ones” fame–shows up on the track “Beautiful Pain.” Neither are nearly as aggressive when it comes to content so it should be interesting to see how these collabos pan out.

Thumb through the gallery to see everything you need regarding the album thus far and you can also pre-order the album in an assortment of packages on the Em’s official site.

Photo: Instagram

