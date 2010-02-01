52nd Annual Grammy Awards Recap

The 52nd annual Grammy Awards took place last night highlighting the best in musical entertainment for the year.

One thing you didn’t see “highlighted” however were winners from last night’s Rap categories.

In typical Grammy fashion Hip-Hop was snubbed and several of the categories were not aired on television.

In case you didn’t know “Best Rap Performance” by a Duo or Group” was taken home by Eminem, Dr. Dre and 50 Cent for “Crack A Bottle” while Em snagged another Grammy for “Best Rap Album” with Relapse.

Drake lost in both categories he was nominated in, “Best Rap Solo Performance” and “Best Rap Song” for “Best I Ever Had.”

Both Grammy’s were nabbed by Jay-Z who won for “D.O.A.” and “Run This Town.”

Mrs. Shawn Carter broke a record for most Grammy’s won by a woman in one night with her six trophies including “Best Female Pop Vocal Performance“for “Halo” when she thanked and acknowledged her husband Jay-Z and “Song of The Year” for “Single Ladies” accepted by The Dream and Trickey Stewart.

The Grammy’s ended on a high note with Emimen and Lil Wayne performing their new single “Drop The World” before bringing out Drake and Travis Barker for the finale with “Forever.”

Whether banned or just not particularly interested, Kanye was of course not there. Conflicting reports say that Ye was in the studio while others say he was vacationing in Hawaii. Either way let’s hope Ye makes his return to the Grammy’s next year because what’s an awards show without Yeezy?

Other highlights included a high energy performance from Jamie Foxx and T Pain of “Blame It” complete with back-up dancing from Jamie Foxx’s sister as well as the 3-D tribute to Michael Jackson featuring Usher, Jennifer Hudson, Carrie Underwood, Celine Dion and Smokey Robinson.

The upset of the night by far was when Ye’s old pal country singer Taylor Swift nabbed the “Album of the Year” award beating out Beyonce, Lady Gaga, The Dave Matthews Band and the Black Eyed Peas.

HUH???

Nonetheless here’s a list of some of last night’s winners in R&B and Hip-Hop: