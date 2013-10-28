CLOSE
LeBron James Stars In Nike “Training Day” Campaign [VIDEO]

With basketball season on the horizon, Nike unveiled the latest LeBron James campaign — affectionately titled “Training Day” — in style. But this is not 30-second spot; this is a cinematic affair that clocks in at just under 90-seconds.

Nike and James received a bit of musical assistance on a track titled “My Shoes” courtesy of producer Mike Will Made It and singer John Legend. The Miami Heat superstar invites tons of his fans to “walk a mile” in his signature kicks. And by walk, we really mean run, ride bikes, swim, and play a pick-up game throughout South Beach.

James can be seen rocking the away colorway of the Nike LeBron 11, too.

See Nike’s “Training Day” commercial below.

