More Pics From Drake’s “Worst Behaviour” Video Shoot [PHOTOS]

It looks like Drake has more in store for his “Worst Behaviour” video. WordOnRoad published some photos showing the OVO rapper shooting more scenes for his Nothing Was The Same track with director Little X.

With camouflage and some black leather Timberlands in tow, Drizzy can be seen posted next to a classic Chevrolet. He wasn’t alone either. In many scenes, Drake can be seen rapping alongside locals. Memphis legends Juicy J and Project Pat also make cameo appearances.

Mind you, Drake was spotted with Hot Boys member Turk in the previous batch of behind the scenes flicks.

Spoiler alert: The most interesting thing you’ll see in the pictures is OVO affiliate OB O’Brien garbed in an owl suit. Here’s to hoping that we’ll see the finished product sooner than later. See the BTS shots in the gallery on the following pages.

