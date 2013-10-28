Chris Brown Charges Reduced To Misdemeanors

Chris Brown isn’t out of the clear yet but his legal team is working magic to make his troubles disappear. What was originally a felony charge has now become a misdemeanor, most likely through lawyer mumbo jumbo talk.

An altercation did in fact take place take place but will anyone be held accountable is another story in its entirety.

CNN:

The charges against singer Chris Brown and his bodyguard stemming from a weekend fight were reduced to simple assault misdemeanors Monday. The two men, who had spent the previous 36 hours in a Washington jail, entered a packed courtroom in leg irons and handcuffs, but at the end they were unshackled and released without bail Monday afternoon. Brown, 24, was ordered to report to his California probation officer within 48 hours and to stay at least 100 yards away from the man he is accused of assaulting early Sunday. Both men must return to court on November 24. “Christopher Brown committed no crime,” his attorney Danny Onorato told reporters after the hearing. “We understand that his security acted to protect Mr. Brown and his property, as he is authorized to do under District of Columbia law. We are confident that Mr. Brown will be exonerated of any wrongdoing.”

TMZ had reported earlier that the the L.A. County Probation Department had begun measures to see if Brown was in clear violation of his probation but with the teflon already started to form, it may be a waste of time and resources.