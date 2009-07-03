Mack 10 Readies Soft White LP

After a four-year hiatus since his last album, Hustla’s Handbook, West Coast rapper Mack 10 is back on the Hip-Hop scene with his upcoming, Soft White, slated for August 25.

The official first single for the upcoming project is “So Sharp” which features Rick Ross and almost every rapper’s favorite feature, Lil Wayne. Other features set for this musical effort include Jim Jones, J. Holiday, Anthony Hamilton, fellow West Coast rapper Glasses Malone and numerous others.

Being his ninth studio album, Mack 10 has stated that the album title fits the actual content of the material which is a raw and uncut masterpiece.

Mack 10 has spawned a remarkable career when he was a member of the Westside Connection alongside rappers Ice Cube and WC, which started in ‘96. Their debut release, Bow Down, was able to reach platinum. In 2005, however, conflict between himself and Ice Cube served as a catalyst in him leaving the group.

On the solo tip, he has sold close to 3 million units with his initial 3 projects seeing gold plaque status. He has been able to produce such hits as “Foe Life” as well as “On Them Thangs.”

The album will be released on Mack 10’s independent label, Hoo-Bangin Records through Fontana/Universal.