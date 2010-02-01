Was Hip Hop Snubbed at Grammy Awards?

While artists such as 50 Cent, Eminem and Jay Z were celebrating their Grammy wins at Sunday’s awards ceremony, some artists were still ecstatic to be in such an arena, but took note of Hip Hop being snubbed by the show.

As acts such as Taylor Swift and Beyonce were able to receive their awards and deliver their acceptance speeches, awards given for the majority of Hip Hop acts were more of an event held behind the scenes as none of the footage was actually aired.

Becoming infamous for his work on Twitter, Fabolous wrote about his experience during the awards, but posed a question that arose as the show carried on throughout the night.

“At the Grammys.. Thanx 2 everyone who supported me & Loso’s Way.. Wish me luck 2 bring home this grammy 2nite!! Why don’t the Hip hop/rap catorgies get televised?? We (hiphop) are a big part of music 2day, even in mainstream America..”

He also admitted to never hearing Eminem’s single “Crack A Bottle”, a track which Fab ended up losing to that night.

Q-Tip, who was also up for an award, but ended up losing, voiced his opinion on how Hip Hop wasn’t given it’s just due that night showing an overall lack of respect for the art form by mainstream America.

“Y were none of the hiphop categories on t.v. For grammys? RT @edlew: Wow! Comedy category gets airtime but NO FawkING love for Hip Hop. This is some bullShyte. RT @ms_shai: Shout out to Jamie and T-Pain for kickin off Black History Month with two costumed representations of difficult era’s for us.”

Joe Budden stated it simply when he spoke about artists’ albums being released on Def Jam. If your name is not Kanye West, Jay Z, Young Jeezy or other high profile names that have turned the mainstream in their favor, they are not concerned about you.

Granted yes, the genre might be generating the most buzz for the music industry, but at the end of the day, the corporate machine is out to get what they need and throw the remains away once they are finished with it.