Curren$y, Smoke DZA & Harry Fraud – The Stage EP [DOWNLOAD]

We’re convinced that Curren$y could debut a new project bi-weekly if he saw fit. His latest opus comes in the form of an EP done in collaboration with Smoke DZA and Harry Fraud.

Titled The Stage, the EP clocks in at four tracks for your listening pleasure. With that lineup, we know two things are certain: bars with be smooth, playeristic even, and the production will follow suit. Needless to say that Spitta, Fraud, and KushedGod deliver an effort that’s easily digestible, one that could find its way in your car rotation.

All songs feature the core three, with exception to the closing cut, “10 Bricks,” featuring Big K.R.I.T. and French Montana.

Stream and download Curren$y, Smoke DZA, and Harry Fraud’s The Stage below.

—

Photo: Instagram