Casey Veggies & Rockie Fresh To Drop Collab Mixtape [VIDEO]

Yesterday’s episode of MTV RapFix Live was chocked full of guests. Among the fold were Los Angeles’ Casey Veggies and MMG recruit, Rockie Fresh, who announced a collaborative mixtape tentatively titled Fresh Veggies.

Unlike Chance The Rapper, Stalley, and others who were in the studio with host Sway Calloway, the two young MCs appeared from a satellite location with the news.

The project will be presented by Puma. “Me and Rockie been doing music together, and stuff like that. It’s dope that we both end up doing our thing; we both end up working with Puma and getting endorsed by Puma,” Veggies said.

He continued, “We was like, let’s get together and do a tape together, and show people that we can team up with bigger companies and really bring our music together, bring what be been doing this whole time, and just have fun with it.”

Additionally, Hip-Hop Wired exclusively spoke with Casey Veggies about his upcoming major label debut. Be sure to check that out, and hear what else he and Rockie Fresh had to say about Fresh Veggies below.

Photo: MTV