The Game ft. Big Sean, Lil Wayne, Fabolous & Jeremih – “All That (Lady)” [VIDEO]

Well, this is a surprise. It took eons to happen, but The Game finally debuts the visual for “All That (Lady)” from his 2012 album Jesus Piece.

It’s still a wonder why the Compton rapper wasted this track’s single potential. In any case, he takes a slight cue from D’Angelo (the song samples “Lady”) in early scenes at the club. It’s there that he meets and ultimately wins over a woman who catches his eye.

After, we see how their relationship grows over time and the things they encounter. Meanwhile, featured rapper Big Sean and Chicago crooner Jeremih show face throughout the treatment. Strangely, The Game’s YMCMB label mate Lil Wayne was nowhere to be found.

Again, you can find “All That (Lady)” on Game’s Jesus Piece project. Check out the video below.

