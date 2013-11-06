J. Cole Performs “Crooked Smile” On Letterman [VIDEO]

J. Cole created a song with major legs in Born Sinner‘s “Crooked Smile.” Last night, the Roc Nation wordsmith continued to push the record with a live performance on Late Show with David Letterman.

Cole was backed by a full band, but was without assistance from TLC members T-Boz and Chilli. Instead, a pair of singers with sultry voices provided their own take on the spine-tingling chorus.

Prior to appearing on the late show, Cole graced the stage at the Ed Sullivan Theater during the latest installment of the Live on Letterman concert series. The show streamed live on VEVO and CBS Interactive for those lucky enough to catch it.

If you weren’t, get your fill of J. Cole via “Crooked Smile” in the footage below.

